Ghaziabad Police busts ATM robbery gang, 3 arrested

Three criminals, including the kingpin, involved in ATM robberies were arrested by the Ghaziabad police following a gun battle in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar area. The gang members were involved in several ATM robberies in National Capital Region (NCR) and even other states.

"The gang was operating in Delhi-NCR and nearby states. They used gas welding equipment to rob ATMs. The police chased the kingpin, Kamruddin, based on information. There were two of his accomplices Kallu alias Usmaan and Shahrun, too. They opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing by the police team, two of them including the kingpin were injured and taken to a hospital," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi said.

Ghaziabad police team has recovered Rs 40,000, gas cylinder, gas cutter, country-made revolvers, attires used by them during robberies, black paint used to disable CCTV cameras, from the robbers.

The official said that the gang used to also operate in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and even in southern States. Naithani also said that the arrested individuals have confessed to robbing an ATM in the Indirapuram area, Ghaziabad, last month. Further investigation is underway.

