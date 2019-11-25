Get 15 bags of explosives, kill people in one go: SC slams Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning

Supreme Court/Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Punjab and Haryana government for increase in stubble burning despite its orders. Coming down heavily on the state governments, the apex court asked: "Why are people being forced to live in gas chambers? It is better to kill them all in one go. Get explosives in 15 bags at one ago. Why should people suffer all this." The top court said people in Delhi can't be left to die due to air pollution.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said the life span of millions of citizens has shortened and people are "suffocating" due to pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"Can you treat people like this and permit them to die due to pollution," asked the bench. "Why people are in this gas chamber? You better finish them all. This wrong is going on for long," it said.

The apex court slammed the Centre and states for "blame game" on the issue of water and air pollution in Delhi. Taking serious note of water pollution in Delhi, it said people have right to get pure drinking water.

"We are 'literally shocked' that water is polluted in Delhi and blame game is going on. What is this happening," the bench said.

