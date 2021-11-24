Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'; approaches police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail."

"Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence, Chauhan said.

Further investigation is underway.

In September this year, the Delhi High Court had stayed the proceedings before a trial court against Gambhir, his foundation and others in a case related to the alleged illegal stocking and distribution of COVID-19 drugs.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar sought a response from the Delhi drug control authority on the petition by Gautam Gambhir foundation, Gambhir and his family members who are accused in the case, assailing the criminal complaint and the summoning order passed by the trial court in the case.

Listing the matter for further hearing on December 8, the judge said, “Till then the proceedings are stayed”.

The development comes after Drug Control Department had filed a complaint against the Member of Parliament from East Delhi, his foundation, its CEO Aprajita Singh, his mother and wife, Seema Gambhir and Natasha Gambhir, respectively -- who are both trustees in the foundation –- for offences under section 18(c) read with section 27(b)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Section 18(c) prohibits the manufacture, sale distribution of drugs without a licence and Section 27(b)(ii) makes sale, distribution without valid licence punishable with imprisonment for a term, not be less than three years but which may extend to five years and with fine.

(With inputs from agencies)

