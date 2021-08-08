Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
Gaurav Gogoi appointed head of Congress committee on BTR

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, to take stock of organizational matters in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) as head.

Guwahati Published on: August 08, 2021 12:03 IST
Image Source : PTI

Gaurav Gogoi appointed as head of Congress committee in BTR

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted a committee, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, to take stock of organizational matters in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR).

The committee would look into ways to strengthen the party from the grassroots, including frontal organizations, cells and departments, the party's Media department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said on Sunday.

Besides, the Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha, the other members of the committee are MLAs Jadav Swargiary and Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar, Bisti Basumatary, Shankar Prasad Roy, Jewel Tudu and Klengdon Ingti.

The convenor of the committee is Bhaskar Dahal, Sharma added.

