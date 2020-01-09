Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
  4. Gaurav Chandel murder: People take out candlelight march in Gaur City, Greater Noida

​People took out candlelight march in Gaur City, Greater Noida on Thursday to protest the death of resident Gaurav Chandel. Gaurav was returning to his home in 5th avenue in Gaur City when he was robbed and murdered. His body was recovered at Parthala Chowk later.

Greater Noida Updated on: January 09, 2020 23:06 IST
Residents of Gaur City, Greater Noida on Thursday took out the candlelight march to express solidarity and anguish over Gaurav Chandel's death. People have been demanding justice for Gaurav Chandel, also questioning the safety and security of the citizens. 

Gaurav's family has accused the police of negligence in the matter and has alleged the cops did not investigate even after a complaint was lodged. Gaurav Chandel is survived by his wife and an 8-year-old daughter. 

