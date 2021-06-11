Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzles at 44.2 degrees Celsius

Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Rajasthan's Ganganagar sizzles at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Ganganagar continued to remain the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, which recorded a day temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The day temperature in Karauli was 43.6 degrees Celsius while Chittorgarh and Pilani sizzled at 43.3 degrees Celsius, according to a Met report issued in Jaipur.

Other districts recorded the day temperature at below 43 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm or light rains in several districts of the state over the next four days.

