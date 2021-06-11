Friday, June 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzles at 44.2 degrees Celsius

Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzles at 44.2 degrees Celsius

The day temperature in Karauli was 43.6 degrees Celsius while Chittorgarh and Pilani sizzled at 43.3 degrees Celsius, according to a Met report issued in Jaipur.

PTI PTI
Ganganagar Published on: June 11, 2021 21:35 IST
Ganganagar, Rajasthan, sizzles, 44.2 degrees Celsius, weather updates, weather news, summer season,
Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Rajasthan's Ganganagar sizzles at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

 

Ganganagar continued to remain the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, which recorded a day temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The day temperature in Karauli was 43.6 degrees Celsius while Chittorgarh and Pilani sizzled at 43.3 degrees Celsius, according to a Met report issued in Jaipur.

Other districts recorded the day temperature at below 43 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm or light rains in several districts of the state over the next four days.

Also Read: No let up in heat wave in Rajasthan for next 2 days

Also Read: Rajasthan: Five year old girl dies due to thirst

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X