Ganga Expressway extension: NCR to Bihar set to get one new route with announcement of 2 big expressways

Ganga Expressway: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj wherein he gave approval to the much-awaited extension of the Ganga Expressway. This project aims to link two major expressways, the Purvanchal Expressway and the Bundelkhand Expressway, creating a high-speed network connecting all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Initially planned as a six-lane project, the expressway is now being considered for expansion to eight lanes. This extension will connect Prayagraj to Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Ghazipur. Notably, Ghazipur serves as a critical junction, linking with the Purvanchal Expressway and creating a direct route from Western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR) to Bihar. The project also aims to connect Chitrakoot to Prayagraj through the Bundelkhand Expressway in order tofurther enhance road connectivity across the Vindhya-Kashi region.

Ganga Expressway: First phase

The first phase of the Ganga Expressway spans 594 kilometres, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj. Passing through 518 villages, the expressway will link districts such as Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, and Pratapgarh. After its completion, the journey from Meerut to Prayagraj will take just six hours.

Ganga Expressway: Second phase

In its second phase, the expressway will extend another 350 kilometres to link five additional districts: Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Ghazipur, and Ballia. This extension will transform the Ganga Expressway into India’s largest expressway which will connect Eastern and Western Uttar Pradesh like never before, as per officials. The construction in the first phase has already reached its final stages, with interchanges and overbridges nearing completion.

New expressway to link Noida airport with Ganga Expressway

It should be noted here that a new expressway is also coming up soon to link the Noida airport with Ganga Expressway, the alignment of which is being discussed, as per officials. The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the Yamuna Authority (YEIDA) said they have already had two rounds of discussions regarding the alignment of the expressway. The construction of the new link expressway will enhance the connectivity for Noida Airport and it will also be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in addition to the Yamuna Expressway, they added.

