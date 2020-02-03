'Gandhi's freedom struggle a drama', BJP MP questions India's independence narrative

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has raised questions on India's freedom struggle narrative by calling Mahatma Gandhi a 'drama'. He also questioned the 'Mahatma' tag given to Gandhi.

BJP MP from Uttara Kannada said that the entire freedom struggle was staged. "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he said.

Hegde went on to an extent to call Gandhi's hunger strike and satyagraha a 'drama'.

"People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha," he said.

"Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when i read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde said in his concluding statement.