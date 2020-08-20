Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for coronavirus; hospitalised

Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised for treatment. The development was confirmed by the union minister, who took to Twitter and informed about his health. 

New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2020 14:23 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised for treatment. The development was confirmed by the union minister, who took to Twitter and informed about his health. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also requested all those who have come in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

"On getting some symptoms, I got the corona test done and my report came back positive. I am hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined. May all of you be healthy and take care of yourself," Shekhawat tweeted.

