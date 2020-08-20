Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for coronavirus; hospitalised

Image Source : PTI Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for coronavirus

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised for treatment. The development was confirmed by the union minister, who took to Twitter and informed about his health. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also requested all those who have come in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

"On getting some symptoms, I got the corona test done and my report came back positive. I am hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined. May all of you be healthy and take care of yourself," Shekhawat tweeted.

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage