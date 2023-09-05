G20 Summit: Modi-Biden bilateral talks may be at PM's residence but timings yet to be finalised: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during the former's state visit to the US.

Ahead of the much-anticipated G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold bilateral meetings on September 8, Friday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg- the official residence and principal workplace of the PM.

According to the sources of India TV, the timings for the most crucial meetings are yet to be finalised. Notably, President Joe will travel to India on September 7, Thursday, to participate in the G20 Summit. Earlier in a statement, the White House also confirmed that both leaders will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the historic conference.

Further, the source said that the main event, September 9, was split into two parts-- the first session will start between 10:15 am to 10:30 am, while the next session will commence following a delicious vegetarian lunch.

On September 10, the session will be followed by a visit to the Rajghat where all the dignitaries will pay their tribute in the morning. However, the sources claimed that on Sunday, there will be only one session.

Besides, it said there will be press briefings on September 8 and 10 wherein the officials of the MEA will brief about the discussions.

Agendas of the G20 meeting

According to the statement released by the White House, the President and his counterparts will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combatting climate change.

"They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges," added the White House.

It is worth mentioning that the G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per ce nt of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

