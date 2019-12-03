Fugitive godman Nithyananda sets up own 'Hindu sovereign nation'

Even as the Gujarat Police is looking for self-styled godman, Swami Nithyananda, in an alleged case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad, a website named Kailaasa.org has popped up suggesting that he has founded his own country and designed its flag, constitution and emblem.

The website declared that the fugitive godman has declared a 'Hindu sovereign nation' and even has a cabinet along with a Prime Minister.

It has also called for donations for the country and through it, an opportunity to gain citizenship of the "greatest Hindu nation", Kailaasa.

According to cyber experts, the website was created on October 21, 2018 and it was last updated on October 10, 2019. The website has been registered in Panama with its IP located in US's Dallas.

However, it is yet not clear where the 'Kailaasa' nation is located. But the website explains: "Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries."

"Though the Kailaasa movement is founded in the United States, and spearheaded by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community, it is created for, and offers a safe haven to all the world's practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence," it read.

According to the website, the Hindu nation also has its flag known as 'Rishabha Dhvaja', which features Swami Nithyananda himself, along with Nandi, the vehicle of Lord Shiva.

Kailaasa is also set to have several government departments including education, treasury, commerce, and so on. But what stands out is a 'Department of Enlightened Civilisation' which will work on reviving Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

This 'country' also claims to eventually have a 'Dharmic Economy', and a Hindu Investment and Reserve Bank, where cryptocurrency will be accepted.

The website also proclaims that it has its own passport and one can apply to be a citizen of Kailaasa.

"The citizens will be given a Kailaasa passport which, by the grace of Paramashiva, the holder of this passport is allowed free entry in all eleven dimensions and fourteen lokas, including Kailaasa," it said.

Swami Nithyananda is also accused of allegedly raping his former disciple under the garb of spirituality. Last month, Gujarat Police arrested two of his associates, and also booked him under charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code as well as charges under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.