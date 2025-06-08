From rift to reconciliation? Sachin Pilot meets Ashok Gehlot, signals thaw with family event invite The meeting comes ahead of a memorial event for Pilot's father and former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot who had passed away in a road accident 25 years ago.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot met with former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior party leader Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur marking what is being seen as a potential thaw in their long-strained political relationship.

The meeting comes ahead of a memorial event for Pilot's father and former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot who had passed away in a road accident 25 years ago. Sachin Pilot invited Gehlot to the tribute ceremony to be held on June 11 in Dausa, which was Rajesh Pilot’s former parliamentary constituency.

First public interaction in years

This marks the first public interaction between the two leaders in years, following their bitter power struggle over the Rajasthan Congress leadership, which led to a major political crisis in 2020.

“AICC General Secretary Shri@SachinPilot invited to the program organized at the residence of former Union Minister Late Shri Rajesh Pilot on his 25th death anniversary. Rajesh Pilot and I reached the Lok Sabha together for the first time in 1980 and were MPs together for almost 18 years. We are still saddened by his sudden demise. His departure was a big blow to the party as well,” Gehlot posted on X.

He also shared a video of both of them meeting. Similarly Sachin Pilot posted a photo of both of them on social media.

Pilot wrote: “Met former Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 ji today. I requested him to attend the tribute ceremony being organised in Dausa on 11 June on the 25th death anniversary of my father Late Rajesh Pilot ji.”