From an hour long to just 8 minutes drive: How the new Brahmaputra bridge transforms commute

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra River on Saturday. The new six-lane bridge will directly connect Guwahati with North Guwahati, making daily travel faster, smoother and far less stressful for thousands of commuters. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 3,300 crore, the bridge is part of a larger 8.4-km connectivity corridor designed to strengthen Assam’s urban transport network.

Travel time slashed dramatically

For years, people travelling between Guwahati and North Guwahati had to spend 45 minutes to an hour on the road, especially during peak hours. With the opening of this bridge, that journey is expected to take just 7 to 10 minutes. This means less traffic congestion, lower fuel consumption and more time saved every day for office-goers, students and transporters.

What makes this bridge special?

The 1.24-km-long bridge is built using an extradosed structural system, a modern engineering design that combines features of girder bridges and cable-supported bridges. It is the first bridge of this kind in Northeast India.

This design provides:

Higher load-bearing capacity

Better stability

Greater durability

Faster and more efficient construction

Engineers had to carefully plan the project because the Brahmaputra is known for its strong currents, deep river channels and changing water levels. Despite these challenges, the bridge has been completed as a strong and future-ready structure. The bridge is expected to reduce pressure on existing crossings over the Brahmaputra and handle heavy daily traffic, including freight vehicles and long-distance transport.

It will also support plans to develop North Guwahati as a twin city. Better connectivity will improve access to educational institutions, cultural landmarks and new residential and commercial areas. In the long run, it is likely to play a key role in the expansion of Assam’s capital region.

PM Modi inaugurates Northeast’s first emergency landing facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made a historic landing in a C-130J aircraft at the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Dibrugarh district. Built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore, the 4.2-km reinforced airstrip on the Moran Bypass will serve as a strategic runway for Indian Air Force fighter jets and transport aircraft. The facility is expected to strengthen defence preparedness, logistics support and disaster response in the region.

The Prime Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other senior officials.