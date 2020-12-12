Coronavirus vaccine will be free in Kerala, announces CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that the coronavirus vaccine will be provided free to every citizen of the state. "COVID vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state," announced Kerala CM.

He said the day saw 5,949 people turn coronavirus positive after 59,690 samples was send for testing in the past 24 hours.

Likewise 5,268 people turned negative taking the total cured in the state to 6,01,861, while there were 60,029 active cases.

The day saw 32 Covid deaths taking the death tally to 2,594.

There were 437 hotspots in the state.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest India News