Free bus travel for NEET re-exam candidates in Delhi; know which states made similar announcement

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Monday announced free bus travel for candidates opting for NEET re-exam in the national capital. The free service, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, can be availed on June 21 in all DTC buses. The candidates can show their admit cards to the bus conductor and travel without paying any money.

“To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card. No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to all NEET aspirants. May their hard work and determination lead them to success,” CM Gupta posted on X.

States which have rolled out free bus travel for NEET aspirants

Notably, the Delhi government is not the first one to announce this move. Earlier, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar governments had announced free bus travel for NEET aspirants.

This was first announced by the Punjab government on May 20. The announcement, made by CM Bhagwant Mann, was shared by Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on X, where he confirmed that the state government has decided to provide free bus services for NEET aspirants from June 20 to June 22.

Later, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also extended a similar facility in the state to ensure students’ hassle-free access to examination centres.

Following the footprints, Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government also announced free bus travel for NEET re-exam applicants. In a message shared on X, CM Samrat stated that district authorities had been instructed to work together in managing facilities at important transit locations so that candidates and their guardians could travel without inconvenience.

He also urged temples, monasteries and NGOs to contribute to the effort by arranging drinking water and “sattu” for students appearing in the examination as well as their accompanying parents.

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