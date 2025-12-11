Fraudster posing as Delhi BJP chief's representative arrested at UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's residence in Lucknow Dashrath Pal, from Hodi Bacheda village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, showed up at the residence with a few companions, falsely claiming to be a representative of Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva.

Lucknow:

A man impersonating a representative of Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva was arrested on Thursday (December 11) at the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow. The incident highlights ongoing vigilance against fraudsters targeting high-profile political figures.

The impersonation and apprehension

Dashrath Pal, a resident of Hodi Bacheda village in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), arrived at KP Maurya's residence with associates, claiming to represent Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva for a courtesy meeting. Maurya's vigilance team grew suspicious during the interaction and interrogated the man, uncovering his false identity and lack of any genuine connection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

Keshav Prasad Maurya promptly directed security personnel to detain Pal, who was then handed over to Gautam Palli police in Lucknow. A case has been registered under relevant sections, with questioning underway to probe his motives and network.

Criminal history across multiple cities

Preliminary investigations revealed Pal's involvement in prior frauds across Noida, Bulandshahr, Meerut, and Lucknow. The accused had allegedly duped people in these locations by exploiting similar impersonation tactics, building a pattern of deceit targeting unsuspecting victims.

KP Maurya's response and firm stance

Following the arrest, Maurya personally informed Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva about the incident. He vowed strict action against anyone attempting to tarnish the government's image or deceive the public, stating, "Those trying to malign the government or organisation, or mislead people, will face the strictest action. Such elements will not be spared."

Keshav Prasad Maurya reaffirmed the state government's priorities of good governance, transparency, and robust law and order enforcement. The swift action underscores heightened security protocols at official residences amid rising impersonation threats.