Four held for shooting TikTok video inside police station

Four men have been arrested for shooting a video inside a police station and uploading it on popular video-sharing site TikTok in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Five persons had been called for questioning after the police received a complaint about a fight on Sunday, said sub-inspector S S Rane of Agthala police station.

While one of them was being questioned, others, who were sitting in another room, shot a video, he said.

After they were let off, the accused posted the video on TikTok, Rane said.

"We received a link to the video on WhatsApp. We then registered an FIR under IPC section 505 (intent to cause fear or alarm in public) and the Information Technology Act and arrested them on Monday," he said.

