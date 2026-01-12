Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to hospital in Delhi, will undergo MRI Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier blacked out on multiple occasions in the past, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital while attending public events as the vice president. He had quit as the vice president on July 21 citing health grounds.

New Delhi:

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he will undergo an MRI after he fell unconscious twice last week, officials said.

On January 10, he had "two bouts of unconsciousness" when he went to the washroom. "Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests," an official told PTI.

It should be noted that Jagdeep Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital while attending public events as the vice president. He had quit as the vice president on July 21 citing health grounds.