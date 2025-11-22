'Chakravyuh' of narratives: Jagdeep Dhankhar's thought-provoking remarks after resigning as vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar humorously insisted during his speech that he prioritises his duties over catching a flight, saying he "cannot abandon his responsibilities out of worry to catch a flight," which drew applause and highlighted his commitment despite personal and political challenges.

In his first public appearance since resigning as India's Vice President in July 2025, Jagdeep Dhankhar spoke at the launch of the book 'Hum Aur Yah Vishva' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday (November 21). He warned about the dangers of getting trapped in narratives, calling it a 'chakravyuh' (complex labyrinth) that's hard to escape. Dhankhar clarified he was not referring to his own situation despite speculation surrounding his sudden exit citing health reasons.

Resignation and political reactions

Dhankhar resigned citing health concerns, a move that surprised many in political circles and drew criticism from the opposition, who pointed to his silence following resignation. His letter expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising his pride in India's economic growth during his tenure.

Dhankhar on challenges facing India

Highlighting the impact of disruptive technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, and machine learning, Dhankhar noted a 'civilisational contestation' that necessitates India drawing strength from its deepest cultural and spiritual heritage. He lamented some people drifting away from morality, spirituality, and intellect.

Commitment and duty despite challenges

Referring humorously to the duration of his speech, Dhankhar insisted on fulfilling his duties without haste, stating he cannot abandon his responsibilities for the sake of catching a flight. This remark drew applause and highlighted his dedication despite personal and political challenges.

Underlying political intrigue

Sources reveal Dhankhar's resignation also followed his acceptance of an opposition motion that conflicted with the central government’s plans, potentially leading to internal tensions. Though officially attributing his resignation to health, speculations persist over deeper political discord.

Dhankhar’s remarks reflect a seasoned leader navigating complex political narratives while emphasising India's need to uphold its cultural legacy amid contemporary challenges. His cryptic comments underline the difficulties faced when caught in political labyrinths and the importance of steadfast commitment to duty.​