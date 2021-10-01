Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh goes missing; reports say he may have fled to Russia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh goes missing

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is missing, said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday. There are reports doing the rounds that he has fled to Russia. The Minister, however, didn't confirm this and added that investigating agencies have no information on the whereabouts of Param Bir Singh who is an accused in an alleged money laundering case.

"Along with the Union Home Ministry, we are also searching for his whereabouts. I have heard something like that but as a government officer, he can't go abroad without government clearance... If he goes away, then it is not good," Patil said.

He informed that a Lookout Circular has been issued against Param Bir Singh. He has not appeared before probe agencies despite being served several notices.

Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 after city police officer Sachin Waze (now dismissed from service) was arrested by the NIA in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai house Antilia.

After his transfer to Home Guard, Param Bir Singh accused then state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect bribes from hotel and bar owners, an allegation the latter denied. But Deshmukh stepped down from his post subsequently as CBI registered a case against him.

Last week, Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey sent a proposal to suspend Param Bir Singh and other police officials named in extortion cases. The Home Department, however, returned the DGP's proposal asking for more specific information about the role of each accused official in cases.

At least four FIRs of extortion have been registered against Param Bir Singh in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane.

