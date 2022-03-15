Former MP Vijay Goel's phone snatched near Red Fort in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Vijay Goel

The mobile phone of former MP Vijay Goel was snatched from near Red Fort in north Delhi on Monday. The incident took place when Goel was coming from Daryaganj towards the Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg.

When his car stopped near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person snatched the phone -- Samsung Galaxy 9 from the politician's hand and fled.

"Around 6.45 pm, when his car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person came towards him, snatched his phone from his hand and fled," Deputy Commissioners of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

PSO ASI Satyavir informed police about the incident, he said. A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station, police said.

