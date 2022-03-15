Tuesday, March 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held today
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Former MP Vijay Goel's phone snatched near Red Fort in Delhi

Former MP Vijay Goel's phone snatched near Red Fort in Delhi

When Vijay Goel's car stopped near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person snatched the phone -- Samsung Galaxy 9 from the politician's hand and fled.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2022 9:25 IST
BJP leader Vijay Goel 
Image Source : PTI

BJP leader Vijay Goel 

The mobile phone of former MP Vijay Goel was snatched from near Red Fort in north Delhi on Monday. The incident took place when Goel was coming from Daryaganj towards the Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg.

When his car stopped near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person snatched the phone -- Samsung Galaxy 9 from the politician's hand and fled.

"Around 6.45 pm, when his car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person came towards him, snatched his phone from his hand and fled," Deputy Commissioners of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

PSO ASI Satyavir informed police about the incident, he said. A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station, police said.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News