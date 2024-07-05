Ex-IAF chief takes veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi over Agniveer: 'Army should not be involved in politics'

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BJP4INDIA Former IAF chief and BJP leader RKS Bhadauria.

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief and BJP leader RKS Bhadauria has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim regarding the non-payment of compensation to the family of a deceased Agniveer. Bhadauria emphasised that the Army and the families of soldiers should be kept out of political debates. He pointed out that the Indian Army has already addressed the matter, providing details about the ex-gratia payment given to the relatives of the fallen Agniveer, Ajay Singh.

“I want to assure the youth that Agniveers are part of the Indian Army,” he said, adding that an Agniveer gets equal treatment and compensation like a normal soldier, except pension. Have faith in the Indian Army, do not follow politics, and read the rules and laws yourself before joining the Army,” the former IAF chief told news agency IANS. He also said that Rs 98 lakh has already been given to the family of martyr Ajay Singh and they will be provided Rs 67 lakh more. “In this way, Rs 1.65 crore will be given to the family of Ajay Singh,” he added.

What did the Indian Army say?

Earlier, the Indian Army has said that it salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty and his family has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs. Ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs will be paid on final account settlement shortly post-due police verification. Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted a 'clarification on emoluments to Agniveer Ajay Kumar' on Wednesday and said certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the next of kin of the Agniveer.

"It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs," ADGPI said in a post on X.

Congress demands 'white paper' from govt on Agnipath scheme

Amid a row over compensation to "Agniveer" martyrs, the Congress on Thursday said the government should bring a "white paper" on the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment, so that the country gets to know the reality of the ground situation.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress's ex-servicemen department chief Colonel (retired) Rohit Chaudhry claimed that the family of late "Agniveer" Ajay Singh from Punjab's Ludhiana has got only Rs 48 lakh from the Centre, while it has received Rs 1 crore from the Punjab government and Rs 50 lakh as insurance money from a private bank. His remarks came a day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "lied" in Parliament about the issue of compensation to the families of martyred Agniveers and demanded an apology for it.

