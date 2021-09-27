Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LUIZINHOFALEIRO Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro resigns as Congress MLA, likely to join TMC

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro on Monday submitted his resignation from the Congress party to Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. As per sources, Faleiro is expected to address a press conference at 04:30 PM today.

Faleiro also praised the 'Mamata formula' had worked despite the organisation apparatus of the BJP and the haranguing by central agencies.

"I met certain people, who said yes you are a Congressman. I am a Congressman of 40 years. And I will continue to be a Congressman of the Congress family. This family has to come together if we have to fight Modi. Among all the four Congresses, it is Mamata who has given a tough fight to Narendra Modi and their juggernaut," Faleiro told his supporters at his private residence in South Goa.

"Narendra Modi had 200 meetings in Bengal. Amit Shah maybe 250 meetings. And then there was the Enforcement Directorate, CBI (Central bureau of Investigation)... everybody. But Mamata formula has won. She has been able to stand. She is a street fighter. We in Goa are also going through difficult times. We need such fighters, which are in the same wavelength, party ideology, policies, principles, programmes," Faleiro said.

"I am a Congressman and I would like the larger picture, all the Congress parties come together and fight at the next Parliamentary elections. I will do everything possible within me to achieve this dream of yours and dream of mine," he also said.

Earlier, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the party will explore political opportunities outside West Bengal and will enter the poll scene in Goa in the coming days.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhabanipur, Banerjee said, "This election is not only to vote for Mamata Banerjee. See the condition of India. There are five or six national parties but among those only TMC has the courage to fight on the street and take the issues forward. It is not just for Bhabanipur, you are giving your verdict for Delhi. People will give votes for TMC to bring changes in Delhi."

