Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya move Supreme Court against CBI, ED probes ED officials conducted raids at the Baghel family residence in Bhilai, Durg district, on July 18. Chaitanya was taken into custody under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED cited non-cooperation during the search as grounds for immediate arrest.

New Delhi:

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, and his son, Chaitanya Baghel, have approached the Supreme Court of India challenging the ongoing investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into their alleged roles in a multi-crore liquor scam. The case relates to an alleged Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam under investigation by both central agencies.

Questioning the jurisdiction of central agencies

The primary contention raised by Bhupesh Baghel and his son in their petition is the legality and jurisdiction of the CBI and ED to conduct investigations within Chhattisgarh. Their petition questions by what authority these central agencies are continuing their probes when the Chhattisgarh state government had already revoked the general consent previously granted to them- a procedural necessity under Indian federal law for such agencies to operate within a state's jurisdiction.

Objection to investigation powers

In the Supreme Court filing, Bhupesh Baghel and his son have raised serious objections regarding the investigation powers and the territorial jurisdiction of both CBI and ED. They allege that without the state's consent, the central agencies have no legal standing to pursue cases within Chhattisgarh. The Baghels have also alleged political vendetta behind the ongoing actions, particularly following the ED's recent arrest of Chaitanya Baghel.

Supreme Court hearing scheduled

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on this petition for August 4 (Monday), before a bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The matter is likely to set an important precedent concerning the jurisdiction of central investigative agencies in states where general consent has been withdrawn.

Key developments

The petition closely follows the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel by the ED as part of the ongoing liquor scam investigation.

The Baghel family has termed the action as an attempt to target opposition leaders and has linked the timing of the probe and arrest to political motives.

The case is significant as it challenges the limits of central agency powers in federal India, especially when a state formally withdraws its consent for such investigations.

While the ongoing proceedings focus on the legal and constitutional validity of CBI and ED actions in Chhattisgarh, the Supreme Court's decision will have far-reaching implications for the respective powers of states and the central government in law enforcement matters. The facts presented above are based on currently available news reports as of August 2025, and court proceedings may further clarify the scope and direction of the investigation.