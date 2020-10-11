Image Source : FILE Former Chairman of Karnataka Bank dead

Former chairman and CEO of the city-based Karnataka Bank, Ananthakrishna, died at a private hospital here on Sunday after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 74.

Hailing from Bantwal, Ananthakrishna joined Karnataka Bank as an officer in 1971.

He worked in different capacities at the operational and management levels, and was appointed chairman and CEO in the year 2000.

He served in the capacity till 2009, after which he continued as non-executive chairman of the bank. Ananthakrishna retired in 2016. Karnataka Bank made quick progress under his leadership, witnessing exponential growth and establishing pan-India presence.

He had also served as honorary secretary of Indian Bank' Association and president of the Bankers club, Mangaluru.

