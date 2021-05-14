Former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh succumbs to Covid-19; Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia pay tributes

Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE:TWITTER.COM/JARNAILSINGHAAP Former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh passed away due to Covid-19

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Rajouri Garden Jarnail Singh passed away on Friday morning. He was 48. Singh was suffering from COVID-19 induced complications and was undergoing treatment at a hospital for the last nine days.

Condoling his demise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his condolance tweet remembered Singh who fought for justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "The news about the demise of Jarnail Singh, a former colleague in Delhi Assembly is extremely sad. A voice which fought for justice for the victims of 1984 genocide has left us," Sisodia tweeted.

Singh was suspended from the AAP last year for sharing a post in which he was allegedly disrespecting Hindu gods. Later he deleted the post after social media outrage, and claimed his son used his social media account.

