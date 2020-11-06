Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad to stay in jail as Jharkhand HC defers bail plea hearing till November 27

Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand HC defers hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in a fodder scam till November 27

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferring the hearing on the bail plea of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case till November 27. The case pertains to the illegal withdrawal of funds from the Dumka treasury in the 1990s when he was the CM of undivided Bihar. He is facing 14 years jail term in the case.

The former Bihar CM was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court last month in a fodder scam case related to the Chaibasa treasury. He, however, couldn't walk out of jail as he is serving jail time in the Dumka treasury case.

In the Dumka treasury case, Lalu and 18 others was held guilty while 12 others were acquitted in March 2018. The case (RC 38A/96) pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.76 crore from the government treasury in Dumka, presently in Jharkhand, even though the withdrawal limit was fixed at just Rs 1.50 lakh.

A CBI court had in December 2017 convicted Lalu for the fraudulent withdrawal of funds from the Deoghar district treasury between 1990 and 1994. Lalu, who also served as railway minister in the UPA-I government, has been lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar near Ranchi since then.

He was later shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the Jharkhand capital from jail after his health condition worsened.

Earlier in September 2012, Lalu was held guilty in the Chaibasa treasury case and was handed a five-year jail term. The conviction had also barred him from contesting elections for 11 years in line with the Supreme Court order disqualifying convicts jailed for more than two years from contesting for six years after completion of their sentence. Later, he had got bail in the case.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage