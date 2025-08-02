Flood threat looms over Varanasi: Ganga River flows above danger mark, ghats submerged The iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat has been shifted to rooftops, as the steps of the ghat are entirely submerged. Likewise, cremation ceremonies at Manikarnika Ghat are now taking place on elevated platforms and rooftops, since the ghat remains underwater.

The water level of the Ganga River in Varanasi is flowing above the danger mark following days of heavy rains, leading to a flood-like situation in the holy city. The river is flowing above the danger threshold, and all 84 ghats of Kashi are now submerged, causing major disruptions to daily life and religious practices. At Assi Ghat, floodwaters have reached the roads, prompting authorities to vacate shops along the banks. Shopkeepers have begun moving their goods, fearing that floodwater may soon enter their premises.

Aartis shifted to rooftops

The famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat is now being performed on rooftops, as the ghat steps are completely underwater. Similarly, cremation rituals at Manikarnika Ghat are being conducted on elevated platforms and rooftops, with the ghat itself submerged.

Due to the high water levels, boating activities in the Ganga have been suspended. As the holy month of Sawan continues, devotees and Kanwariyas are still arriving from distant places to take a holy dip and collect sacred water, but are now forced to bathe on the submerged steps.

In Varanasi, the official warning level of the Ganga is 70.262 metres, while the danger level is 71.262 metres. The river has already crossed the warning level and is currently flowing at 70.87 metres.

If the water continues to rise at the current pace, it is expected to reach 71.3 metres by evening, surpassing the danger mark.

CM Yogi issues directives for flood-affected districts in UP

In response to the flood situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to manage the crisis across 12 affected districts in Uttar Pradesh. He has directed Team-11 to visit the flood-hit areas and ensure efficient relief operations. The team has been assigned specifically to monitor flood relief efforts.

The Chief Minister has instructed District Magistrates (DMs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), and other senior officials to remain on the ground 24x7 and carry out active monitoring and relief work. Proper arrangements must be ensured in relief camps, including clean drinking water, food, medical aid, and specific facilities for women and children.

Yogi has also directed that financial assistance for crop losses, land erosion, and damage to household properties should be provided to affected farmers and residents within 24 hours.

