Flight safety alert: DGCA bans power banks for in-flight charging | Check new guidelines

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a new directive that bans the storage of power banks and spare lithium batteries in overhead compartments during flights. This decision comes after a series of alarming incidents involving lithium battery fires on board. The DGCA's latest "Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular," issued states that power banks can only be carried in hand baggage, as fires originating from these devices are difficult to detect when stored in less accessible areas.

According to the latest regulations, passengers will no longer be allowed to connect their power banks to the aircraft's seat power sockets. Additionally, only power banks with a capacity of less than 100 watt-hours will be permitted for air travel. This means that passengers will not be allowed to carry power banks with a capacity greater than 27,000mAh on board.

Why the ban?

Lithium batteries, commonly found in power banks, portable chargers, and electronic gadgets, have a high risk of overheating, catching fire, or even exploding under certain conditions.

According to the DGCA, incidents where lithium batteries catch fire have become more frequent due to the widespread use of these batteries in devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

A lithium battery fire can occur due to uncontrolled heating, overcharging, or internal short circuits caused by manufacturing defects, damage, or mishandling. These fires are particularly dangerous because they can be self-sustaining, making them nearly impossible to extinguish without specialised methods.

One of the key reasons for the ban is the risk posed by lithium battery fires in overhead storage bins. The DGCA warns that fires in these compartments may not be easily detected or quickly addressed. Since overhead bins are difficult for passengers and crew to monitor, smoke or flames could go unnoticed for critical moments, potentially jeopardizing the safety of everyone on board.

"The placement of lithium batteries in overhead stowage bins or carry-on baggage may result in delayed detection of smoke or fire and hinder response actions," the advisory states.

Recent fires spark concerns

This new rule follows a series of incidents that highlighted the dangers of lithium batteries on planes. On October 19, a power bank caught fire on an IndiGo flight at Delhi airport while the plane was taxiing for takeoff. Thanks to the prompt response of the cabin crew, the fire was extinguished without any injuries. However, this was not an isolated incident.

Earlier this year, a power bank caused a fire mid-air on a flight from Hangzhou to Seoul. The incident occurred aboard a China-based Airbus A321 flying at an altitude of 10 kilometers, filling the cabin with smoke and sending passengers into panic.

The DGCA has also urged airlines to update their safety assessments regarding lithium batteries and improve crew training to recognize early warning signs of overheating, smoke, or flames from electronic devices. In addition, the advisory stresses the importance of proper firefighting equipment and effective responses to smoke inhalation risks.

Passengers are now advised to immediately report any unusual odors, heat, or smoke coming from their electronic devices to the cabin crew. Airlines have been instructed to report any lithium battery-related safety issues to the DGCA promptly.

In light of these developments, travelers should be aware that power banks and spare lithium batteries must be carried in their hand baggage, not in checked luggage or overhead compartments.