Monday, May 25, 2020
     
Flight operations resume partially at Dehradun airport

Domestic air travel resumed at the Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun on Monday, with five out of six scheduled flights leaving for their destinations amid strict adherence to social distancing norms by passengers.

PTI PTI
Dehradun Updated on: May 25, 2020 15:09 IST
Image Source : PTI

Domestic air travel resumed at the Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun on Monday, with five out of six scheduled flights leaving for their destinations amid strict adherence to social distancing norms by passengers. Six flights were scheduled for Monday, Jolly Grant Airport Director DK Gautam said here.

A Mumbai-bound flight was cancelled. Four Delhi-Dehradun-Delhi flights and one flight from Dehradun to Pantnagar were operated, he said.

Before flight operations were suspended in the country to combat COVID-19, an average of 22 flights were operated daily from the Jolly Grant Airport, he said.

The entire airport area was sanitised before the resumption of operations. Thermal screening of passengers was done before they were allowed to board their flights, Gautam said.

The authorities ensured that the passengers maintained social distancing and contactless boarding was facilitated in accordance with the standard operating procedures, he said.

Passengers arriving on board inbound flights are being taken to a quarantine facility, he said.

