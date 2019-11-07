Five-year-old boy found dead at Bandra shore.

Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
Mumbai Published on: November 07, 2019
The body of a five-year-old boy was recovered from the sea at suburban Bandra Bandstand here late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The body was fished out at around 8 pm on Wednesday, and was sent to Bhabha Hospital for autopsy, which revealed that the boy had died due to drowning and no injury marks were found on him, senior inspector from Bandra Police Vijaylaxmi Hiremath said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and are yet to establish the boy's identity, she added.

Pictures of the body have been circulated to police stations across the city to find out if the boy had been reported missing by his parents, the officer said.

