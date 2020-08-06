India's first Kisan Rail between Maharashtra, Bihar to start from Friday (image used for representative purpose only)

The first Kisan Rail, introduced by the Ministry of Railways for providing a seamless supply chain of perishable produce, will start from Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik at 11 am on Friday for Danapur in Bihar's capital Patna. The announcement regarding the "Kisan Rail" was made in the current year's Budget.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will launch the train via video-conferencing tomorrow.

The train, which will run on a weekly basis with an initial composition of 10 +1 VPs will reach Danapur at 6:45 pm on the next day after covering the journey of 1,519 kilometres in over 31 hours.

Bhusawal division of Central Railway is primarily an agro-based division.

The train will take stops at Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar.

According to Railway, Nasik and the surrounding region produces a huge quantity of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, other perishables, onions, and other agro products. These perishables are mainly transported to areas around Patna, Allahabad, Katni, and Satna.

(With ANI inputs)

