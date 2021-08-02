Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS Proposal to change name of UP's Firozabad to Chandra Nagar

The newly elected Zila Parishad of Firozabad has moved a proposal to change the name of the district to Chandra Nagar. The Sadar block pramukh, Laxmi Narayan Yadav, who drafted the proposal, said that the ancient name of Firozabad was 'Chandwar Nagar' and Akbar had changed it to Firozabad in the 15th century.

Firozabad Zila Parishad chairperson Harshita Singh said, "During the first district council board meeting on Saturday, a proposal to change the name of Firozabad to Chandra Nagar was unanimously approved. We will be sending a detailed recommendation to the state government in this regard. We will also pursue the matter with the state authorities to restore the original name of the district."

Firozabad is famous for its glassware, particularly bangles.

The official website of the Firozabad district administration mentions, "The ancient name of this town was Chandwar Nagar. The name of Firozabad was given during the reign of Akbar by Firoz Shah, a military official of the Mughal emperor, in 1566. It is said that Raja Todarmal was passing through this town during a pilgrimage to Gaya. He was looted by robbers. At his request, Akbar sent Firoz Shah here. The tomb of Firoz Shah and ruins of Katra Pathanan are the evidence of this."

The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress district presidents have raised strong objections over the proposal.

The Samajwadi Party members said that the proposal was moved when none of the opposition members were present.

Congress district president Sandeep Tiwari said, "It is unfortunate that the ruling BJP members are not concerned about massive waterlogging, potholed roads, inadequate water and power supply in the district. However, they want to change the name of the district for political gains because elections are round the corner."

Noted historian and AMU professor emeritus Irfan Habib, however, said, "There is no historical evidence that Firozabad was known as Chandwar Nagar. The name Firozabad came into being during the tenure of Firoz Shah Tughlaq. The point that Akbar changed the so-called ancient name of Firozabad is incorrect."

The Yogi Adityanath government has already changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya and Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar.

Also Read | 'No vaccination, no salary' for govt employees in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

Latest India News