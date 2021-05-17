Narada case: Two TMC ministers among 4 arrested by CBI; Mamata reaches agency's office

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mamata's ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee picked up by CBI in Narada case

Trinamool Congress leaders Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee have been arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada scam. According to details available with India, Firhad and Subrata were brought to the CBI office in Kolkata todar morning. Besides, the central agency also picked up MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovhan Chatterjee.

Sources told India TV that the agency has arrested the TMC leaders and they will be produced before a court later today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata where all the four leaders were taken by the CBI.

Notaby, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier sanctioned CBI investigations against Firhad Hakim along with three others.

All the four were ministers in the previous TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee when the Narada bribery tapes were released in 2014.

According to officials, a CBI team along with central forces reached Hakim's Chetla residence in the morning and took him to the agency's office.

"The CBI has arrested me in the Narada case. We will settle this matter in court," Hakim, the state's Transport and Housing Minister, claimed.

