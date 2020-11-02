Rajasthan government imposes blanket ban on sale of firecrackers, violators to invite punitive action

Image Source : PTI Sale of firecrackers to be banned in Rajasthan during festive season

The Rajasthan government has banned the sale of firecrackers in the state during the festive season, a PTI report said. The decision was taken during a review meeting of the coronavirus situation the state on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that protecting the lives of people is paramount for the government in this challenging time.

The CM has directed officials to impose a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 spread.

The state government has directed that action would be taken against vehicles plying on roads without fitness certificate. Besides, Gehlot also said the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges in the state closed till November 16.

पटाखों से निकलने वाले विषैले धुएं से कोविड-19 संक्रमित रोगियों एवं आमजन के स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए प्रदेश में पटाखों की बिक्री एवं आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगाने तथा बिना फिटनेस के धुआं उगलने वाले वाहनों पर सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/5k50QJbG1k — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 1, 2020

Gehlot was reviewing the situation created by the coronavirus crisis and "no mask-no entry" and "war for the pure" campaign of the state government. The chief minister also discussed the guidelines of 'Unlock6' in the meeting, a government statement said.

"The government has directed to take strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state and polluting vehicles running without fitness to protect the health of coronavirus-infected patients and the general public from the toxic smoke emitting from them," it said.

"In a situation like this, people should avoid using fireworks on Diwali," the CM said in a statement.

Gehlot said the recruitment process of 2,000 doctors in the state should be completed soon. Selected doctors should be given appointments within 10 days, he added.

During the discussion on "Unlock6" guidelines, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar said educational institutions and coaching centres including school-colleges in the state will remain closed for regular educational activities till November 16, the statement said.

Swimming pools, cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes, entertainment parks etc will remain closed till November 30, it said. The maximum limit of guests at weddings should be 100, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage