Firearm recovered from student inside school in Delhi; probe launched A country-made pistol along with ten live cartridges was recovered from his possession. The recovery was made within the school premises, officials said.

New Delhi:

Delhi's Rohini district police received an emergency call on January 19 about a student carrying a firearm inside a school. Given the sensitive nature of the information and concerns over student safety, a police team from Aman Vihar police station immediately rushed to the spot. On reaching the campus, school authorities handed over an 18-year-old student, identified as Raj Kumar, to the police. A country-made pistol along with ten live cartridges was recovered from his possession. The recovery was made within the school premises, officials said.

How the student was caught

According to police, the school’s estate officer noticed the student behaving suspiciously and attempting to hide an object in a toilet on the second floor. When confronted, the student left the area but was later intercepted near the school stage. Upon checking, the firearm and ammunition were found on him. He was then produced before the school principal, who informed the police.

Case registered, student arrested

Following the recovery, police registered a case under the Arms Act at Aman Vihar police station. The student was taken into custody and formally arrested in connection with the case. During questioning, the student told investigators that he had brought the weapon due to a personal dispute with another student. Police said they are examining this claim as part of the investigation. The accused was produced before a Rohini court, which granted two days of police custody for further questioning.