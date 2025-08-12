Fire erupts on cargo flight engine in Chennai A cargo flight arriving from Kuala Lumpur experienced an engine fire during landing in Chennai on Tuesday. The fire was brought under control after the aircraft landed

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in the fourth engine of an inbound international cargo flight from Kuala Lumpur as it was landing in Chennai on Tuesday. According to sources as quoted by news agency PTI, the blaze was extinguished without any injuries.

No injuries or casualties reported

The fire was brought under control after the aircraft landed, and no injuries were reported among the crew, official sources confirmed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the engine fire.

FedEx cargo plane catches fire after bird strike

In a similar incident in March this year, a FedEx cargo aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after flames erupted from one of its engines shortly after takeoff.

Fire in right engine minutes after takeoff

The Boeing 767-3S2F took off around 8 a.m., but within minutes, its right engine caught fire. Dramatic footage showed the plane racing back to the runway with flames spewing from its wing as emergency crews mobilized to extinguish the blaze.

The aircraft landed safely at 8:07 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. None of the three people on board were injured, Associated Press reported.

Cause traced to bird strike

Authorities and FedEx attributed the incident to a bird strike during takeoff. "FedEx Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff. Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders," a FedEx spokesperson told The New York Post.

A LiveATC audio recording captured the tense exchange between the crew and air traffic control. One pilot can be heard reporting: "Right engine shut down for a possible bird strike. We need to return back to the airport." Another voice later reported seeing what appeared to be the plane’s "engine fall off the right wing," NBC News reported.