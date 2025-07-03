Fire breaks out near Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati | Video Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene, and fire department personnel were seen working to bring the blaze under control. A video from the site shows flames emerging from the affected shop as firefighters doused the fire.

Tirupati:

A major fire broke out late last night at a shop located near the Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati, officials confirmed. The incident triggered alarm in the temple area, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene, and fire department personnel were seen working to bring the blaze under control. A video from the site shows flames emerging from the affected shop as firefighters doused the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The situation is under control and further investigation is underway.