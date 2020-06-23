Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mankhurd scrap compound

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mankhurd scrap compound

A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday. According to the officials, the fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2020 9:06 IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mankhurd scrap compound
Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mankhurd scrap compound

A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday. According to the officials, the fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums. 

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. There are no reports of casualties so far. 

More details awaited. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X