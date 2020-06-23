Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mankhurd scrap compound

A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday. According to the officials, the fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. There are no reports of casualties so far.

Fire at Kurla Scrap in Mandala on Mankhurd Ghatkopar Link Road is confined to scrap material & waste oil drums kept in five scrap godown sheds of about 15,000 sq ft area. Fire-fighting operation underway: Chief fire officer (CFO), Mumbai Fire Brigade https://t.co/mn2NYDF27N pic.twitter.com/tvuuJn7PHs — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

