Fire breaks out at slum in Gurugram after cylinder blast, fire tenders rush to spot Gurugram: Fire breaks out in the slum area of Sector 15, Part-2, after a cylinder blast; no casualties reported. More details are awaited.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in a slum area of Sector 15, Part-2, in Gurugram following a cylinder blast. The blast led to a massive fire, which quickly spread across nearby structures. However, authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Firefighting teams are on the spot and are working to control the blaze.

