Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Narela.

A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing footwear soles in outer Delhi's Narela industrial area on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said.

No casualty has been reported so far, officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 08.40 am and 15 fire tenders are pressed into service, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he added.

Further details are awaited.

