Image Source : FILE AMBIENCE MALL/FILE IMAGE

A fire broke out at the Ambience Mall in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Sunday. Six fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze.

The blaze was later brought under control. No casualties were caused in the incident.

"Around 11.30 a.m. on the third floor in the lemon drops restaurant apparently there was a short circuit in the AC system that caused the fire.

"The fire was later controlled," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, south west Delhi.

Latest India News