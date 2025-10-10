FIP urges centre to ground Air India's Boeing 787 fleet over safety concerns The Federation of Indian Pilots has urged the government to ground Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet after multiple technical failures raised serious safety concerns.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to the Civil Aviation Ministry, urging immediate grounding of Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet following two serious technical incidents within a week. The pilots’ association has demanded that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conduct a special audit and a detailed inspection of the aircraft’s electrical systems.

On October 4, an Air India flight (AI117) operating from Amritsar to Birmingham faced an in-flight emergency when its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed during descent, forcing the aircraft to land under abnormal conditions. Just days later, on October 9, flight AI154 from Vienna to Delhi was diverted to Dubai after the crew reported major technical malfunctions mid-air. Both flights were operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliners, raising renewed questions about the aircraft’s reliability.

In its letter, the FIP cited "continuous electrical problems" with Air India’s Dreamliner fleet and expressed concern that these malfunctions are compromising flight safety. The organisation highlighted that the latest incidents involved autopilot failures, degraded flight control systems, and Instrument Landing System malfunctions—issues that directly affect safe aircraft operation.

The pilots' body emphasised that these recurring issues indicate systemic flaws that warrant a comprehensive technical review. It called for all Dreamliners to be grounded temporarily until each aircraft undergoes a thorough inspection to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The FIP has urged the government to direct the DGCA to perform an immediate audit of Air India’s maintenance procedures and technical oversight of the Boeing 787s. The letter also referred to past incidents, including the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, to underline the need for stronger preventive measures and stricter regulation.

“We appeal to the Hon’ble Minister to ground all B-787 aircraft and have their electrical systems checked thoroughly. Failures are increasing day by day, seriously affecting air safety,” the FIP stated.

Rising concerns over dreamliner reliability

The Boeing 787, often lauded for its fuel efficiency, has faced scrutiny globally for technical glitches, especially involving electrical and automation systems. With repeated incidents now affecting Air India’s operations, the FIP’s call adds to growing pressure on regulators to prioritise passenger safety over operational continuity.

