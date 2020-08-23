Image Source : INDIA TV Fidayeen attack averted: Huge amount of explosives, explosive jacket recovered from Balrampur

A huge amount of explosives, including an explosive jacket, have been recovered from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. The jacket was allegedly prepared for a fidayeen attack, sources have told ANI.

The ISIS operative who was arrested from Delhi yesterday is a native of Balrampur.

A Special Cell team of Delhi Police took alleged ISIS operative Mustakeem Khan to his village Badhya Bhaksai in Balrampur district on Saturday evening for the scrutiny of his various claims.

Mustakeem Khan alias Abu Yusuf, allegedly planning to carry out a “lone wolf” terror strike in the capital, was arrested in Delhi on Friday night after a brief exchange of fire with a Delhi police team.

“Khan was taken to his village on Saturday evening by a Delhi Police team after he was remanded in police custody by a court there,” a senior officer of the Anti-Terrorist Squad of UP police told PTI in Lucknow.

The accused was taken to his village to verify his various claims from his relatives and neighbours in his village, he said.

Following communication from the Delhi Police of its intention to take the accused to his village, a UP ATS team had swooped on the village earlier in the day and cordoned it off to restrict the entry of outsiders to prevent any trouble in the area, said the UP police officer.

