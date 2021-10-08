'Festive spirit has faded': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi over price rise.

Friday, October 08, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2021 16:48 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 8), saying thanks to him the "festive spirit has faded" due to sustained inflation.

In a tweet, Gandhi quoted a news report that price rise has hit the common people hard with petrol becoming dearer by Rs 2.35 and diesel by Rs 3 in 11 days.

"The prices of petrol, diesel and food items and LPG are continuing to rise. Thanks to Modi Ji, the festive spirit has faded," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "price hike".

Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and of the essential food items.

