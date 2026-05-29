May 29, 2026
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Ferozepur Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins for 33 wards

Written By: Shivani Dixit
Updated:

Vote counting for the 33 wards of the Ferozepur Municipal Council is in progress as part of the Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026. The live blog will track party-wise leads, ward-wise winners, key candidate performances and major updates throughout the counting process.

Ferozepur Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE
Ferozepur Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE Image Source : India tv
New Delhi:

The counting of votes for the 33 wards of the Ferozepur Municipal Council is underway as Punjab begins tabulating results for the municipal elections held across 103 urban local bodies. Political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, are closely monitoring the trends as the fate of thousands of candidates is decided.

With counting taking place under strict security arrangements, the Ferozepur Municipal Council result is expected to offer insights into the political mood of the border district. Stay tuned for ward-wise winners, party-wise tally, key leads and major developments throughout the day.

Live updates :Ferozepur Municipal Council Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin for 33 wards

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  • 9:09 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Mantaar Singh Rakhra wins Ward 2 unopposed in Mudki

    Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mantaar Singh Rakhra has been declared elected unopposed from Ward 2 of Mudki Nagar Panchayat in Ferozepur district. He secured the seat without a contest after no rival candidate remained in the fray.1

  • 8:29 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Arwinder Singh secures Ward 13 without contest

    Aam Aadmi Party candidate Arwinder Singh has been declared elected unopposed from Ward 13 of Mudki. The ward did not require voting after the contest became uncontested.

     
  • 8:29 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Manpreet Kaur Kalsi wins Ward 12 unopposed

    Shiromani Akali Dal's Manpreet Kaur Kalsi has emerged victorious from Ward 12. The candidate was elected without opposition.

     

  • 8:29 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Paramjit Kaur declared elected from Ward 11

    AAP candidate Paramjit Kaur has secured an unopposed victory in Ward 11 of Mudki. She was declared the winner without polling.

     

  • 8:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Narinderpal Kaur wins Ward 10 uncontested

    Narinderpal Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal has been elected unopposed from Ward 10. The seat did not witness a direct contest.

     

  • 8:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Iqbal Singh secures Ward 9 unopposed

    Aam Aadmi Party candidate Iqbal Singh has won Ward 9 of Mudki unopposed. The ward was settled before polling day.

     

  • 8:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Baljinder Kaur elected unopposed from Ward 8

    Shiromani Akali Dal's Baljinder Kaur has been declared the winner from Ward 8. She secured the seat without facing an electoral challenge.

     

  • 8:27 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Gurtej Singh wins Ward 7 without opposition

    AAP candidate Gurtej Singh has secured an unopposed victory from Ward 7 in Mudki. The candidate was declared elected without a contest.

     

  • 8:26 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Kulwinder Kaur declared winner from Ward 6

    Kulwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal has been elected unopposed from Ward 6. No polling was required for the seat.

     

  • 8:25 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Surinder Singh bags unopposed victory in Ward 5

    SAD candidate Surinder Singh has secured an unopposed win from Ward 5 of Mudki. The ward was decided uncontested.

     

  • 8:23 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Rampy Kaur Gill wins Ward

    Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Rampy Kaur Gill has been declared elected unopposed from Ward 4. The result was confirmed without the need for voting.

     

  • 8:22 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Pavitar Singh elected unopposed

    Pavitar Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party has emerged victorious from Ward 3 in Mudki. The ward did not witness a direct electoral contest.

     

  • 8:15 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Mantaar Singh Rakhra secures Ward 2

    AAP's Mantaar Singh Rakhra has won Ward 2 in Mudki unopposed. The candidate was declared elected after no rival remained in the race.

     

  • 8:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Karamjit Kaur wins Ward 1

    Aam Aadmi Party candidate Karamjit Kaur has been declared elected unopposed from Ward 1 of Mudki Nagar Panchayat. The seat was decided without a polling contest.

     

  • 8:02 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting of votes underway across Punjab

    The counting of votes for the Punjab municipal elections has begun across all 103 urban local bodies. Elections were held for eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, including the 33-ward Ferozepur Municipal Council.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    The counting process for the Ferozepur Municipal Council election will commence shortly. Stay tuned for live updates, ward-wise results, party-wise tally and the latest developments as the results unfold.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Thousands of candidates await verdict in Punjab municipal elections

    The fate of 7,555 candidates will be decided as counting gets underway for the Punjab municipal elections. Among the major parties, AAP has fielded 1,801 candidates, Congress 1,550, BJP 1,316 and SAD 1,251. Additionally, BSP has 96 candidates in the contest, while 1,528 independent candidates are seeking victory.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Security tightened at counting centres across Punjab

    A total of 115 counting centres have been established across Punjab for the municipal election results. Authorities have deployed a three-tier security system and CCTV monitoring to maintain law and order during the counting process.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Punjab civic polls conducted at 3,977 polling stations

    Voting for the municipal elections was held at 3,977 polling stations across Punjab, with the State Election Commission making extensive arrangements to facilitate orderly polling in urban local bodies.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Ferozepur Municipal Council election results

    Counting of votes for all 33 wards of the Ferozepur Municipal Council will begin at 8 am, with results expected to emerge throughout the day.

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