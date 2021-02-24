Female cartoon characters on Iranian TV must wear hijab, rules Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Image Source : PTI Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (File photo)

In what could be termed as one of the most bizarre rulings, Iran's supreme leader Court Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that female cartoon characters on Iranian TV must wear a hijab.

In a new order, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it is 'required' for women in cartoons and animated films to wear a hijab because of the consequences of not wearing it.

However, the latest move by the Iranian leader has triggered massive opposition as activists condemned, slammed the move.

One of the activists have condemned the move as toxic adding the ones who are in power are 'obsessed with the hair of female anything'.

According to Daily Mail, speaking to Tasnim News Agency on whether he believed it was necessary for animated films female characters to wear hijab, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded by saying wearing hijab in such a hypothetical situation is not required... however, wearing hijab by female cartoon characters or in animated films is required due to the consequences of not observing it.

Reacting to Iran's new ruling, Iranian academic Arash Azizi hit out at the government saying in case you thought the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei wasn't focussed on core issues of interest for Iran and Iranians.

