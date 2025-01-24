Father-son duo from Army to be part of R-Day Parade; Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar calls it a 'rare coincidence'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Father-son duo to participate in Republic Day parade

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on the coming January 26. To commemorate the significant historic implementation of the constitution in 1950, India celebrates Republic Day with great zeal. The iconic Republic Day parade will be conducted in the National Capital. Preparations are in full swing for grand parades, cultural exhibits, and vibrant state tableaus. Amid the preparations, a rare coincidence has come fore where a father-son duo is participating in the parade.

Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar spoke to India TV reporter Manish Prasad and said, " Lt Ahan Kumar happens to be one of the third generation officers and when I look back in the Parade, the young officers who are the marching contingent commanders or mounted column commanders or our crew commanders, it makes us feel proud. Likewise, our soldiers and JCOs are all young blood filled with enthusiasm and it feels good to see their energy and dedication."

He further spoke on how the family feels about him and his son participating in the parade together and said, "for the family, it is a moment of huge deep gratitude and it is a rare coincidence and of course it will be lifelong memory for us."

Republic Day 2025 parade

Fifteen states and union territories will participate in the parade, which will be held on Kartavya Path. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will present their tableaux at the grand Republic Day parade.

The tableaux theme, this year, is Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas (heritage and development).

For the first time, a joint tableau of the three wings of the army, Army, Navy and Air Force is being presented.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the parade. A 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will take part in the Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2025 along with the contingents of Indian Armed Forces.