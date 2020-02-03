Image Source : PTI Farrukhabad hostage: 1-year-old daughter of accused to be adopted by Inspector General

Days after the Farrukhabad hostage horror in Uttar Pradesh, the local police have come up for the adoption of the accused's one-year-old daughter. The accused, Subhash Batham, was a murder convict and had held 23 children hostage at his home on the pretext of his daughter's birthday party. All the children were later safely rescued, while Subhash was shot dead by the cops. The incident was reported on January 30, this year. A day later, Batham's wife was also stoned to death by locals in the vicinity.

Kanpur range Inspector General Mohit Agarwal said that the one-year-old girl, Gauri, who has been orphaned in the incident, would now be taken care of by the cops.

Sources said that the IG would formally adopt the girl after completing the formalities.

"We will bear Gauri's educational and all other expenses until she becomes self-reliant. I want her to grow up and become an IPS officer. After all legal formalities, she will be adopted and we will send her to a good boarding school. I will keep her under my own supervision," he said.

Gauri is presently under treatment at a hospital in Farukkhabad and is being looked after by women constables.

Subhash and Ruby had married against their families' wishes and, therefore, neither of the families has come forward to take custody of the child.

Subhash had served a 12-year sentence in a 2002 murder case and was facing four more criminal cases.

He was recently in jail in a theft case and was released on bail one and a half months ago. Police say that he had plotted the hostage drama to settle scores with those he accused of framing him in the murder case.

