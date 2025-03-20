Farmers protest: Security tightened as police remove barricades at Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border | VIDEO Punjab Police said that the protest sites have been cleared after dismantling temporary structures and stages, and removing trolleys and other vehicles stationed by the farmers. Notably, farmers have been protesting in support of various demands including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops.

Farmers protest: Security measures have been ramped up at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border on Thursday morning after police removed concrete barricades that had been installed to prevent the movement of protesting farmers. The police officials also used bulldozers to remove concrete barricades erected at the Shambhu Border.

The action followed a late-evening operation on Wednesday by Punjab Police, who cleared the protesting farmers from their sit-in site. The farmers had been demonstrating at the border and raising demands that are yet to be fully addressed. In the aftermath of the clearance operation, Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh stated that the goal was to open up the entire stretch of road for regular traffic.

What did the police say?

Speaking to news agency ANI, SSP Singh highlighted that they did not use any force as protesting farmers cooperated with them. "Farmers had been protesting at the Shambhu Border for a long time. Today, in the presence of Duty Magistrates, Police cleared the area after they were given proper warning. A few people showed a willingness to go home. So, they were sent home on a bus. In addition, the structures and vehicles here are being moved. The entire road will be cleared and opened for traffic," he said.

"Haryana Police will also begin their action. Once it opens from their side, the movement on the highway will resume. We did not need to use any force because there was no resistance. Farmers cooperated well and they sat in buses by themselves," the SSP added.

Police also removed temporary structures erected by farmers at the protest site. Several farmer leaders including farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on an indefinite fast and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher were detained by the Police.

Rakesh Tikait condemns Punjab govt's action

Reacting to it, farmer leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait condemned the Punjab government's action. "In the ongoing agitation on the border of Punjab, on one hand the government is negotiating with the farmer organizations and on the other hand it is arresting them. We strongly condemn the action of the Punjab government and all the farmer organizations are ready for every struggle," Tikait posted on X.

Ministers meet protesting farmers

Earlier on Wednesday, as part of the central government's outreach to farmers, three Union Ministers and Punjab Cabinet Ministers met with the farmers in Chandigarh amid their protest over several demands. The next meeting between the government and the farmers has been scheduled for May 4. After meeting with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised that the discussion was very positive. "The meeting took place in a very positive atmosphere and the discussions were very positive. The next date for the meeting is May 4," Chouhan said.

